Watch the Dance Video for Korede Bello’s “Work It” on BN — Nigeria Today

Watch the Dance Video for Korede Bello’s “Work It” on BN

While performing at a Big Brother Naija eviction show, Mavin singer Korede Bello premiered a new song titled “Work It.”

The singer has released a dance video for the song featuring AllStars-7.

See the video below:

