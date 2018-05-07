Watch the Dance Video of Korede Bello's “Work It” on BN - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Watch the Dance Video of Korede Bello’s “Work It” on BN – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Watch the Dance Video of Korede Bello's “Work It” on BN
BellaNaija
While performing at a Big Brother Naija eviction show, Mavin singer Korede Bello premiered a new song titled “Work It.” The singer has released a dance video for the song featuring AllStars-7. See the video below: BellaNaija.com. About BellaNaija.com …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!