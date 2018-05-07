 Watch the Dance Video of Korede Bello's “Work It” on BN - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Watch the Dance Video of Korede Bello’s “Work It” on BN – BellaNaija

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Watch the Dance Video of Korede Bello's “Work It” on BN
BellaNaija
While performing at a Big Brother Naija eviction show, Mavin singer Korede Bello premiered a new song titled “Work It.” The singer has released a dance video for the song featuring AllStars-7. See the video below: BellaNaija.com. About BellaNaija.com

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.