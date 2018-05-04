Watch the SureFly two-person hybrid-electric copter make its maiden hover — Nigeria Today

Watch the SureFly two-person hybrid-electric copter make its maiden hover
The SureFly hybrid-electric helicopter has finally lifted off. Well, at least by a few feet off the ground. “What it does is to answer the question: Will it fly?” says CEO Steve Burns.
The post Watch the SureFly two-person hybrid-electric copter make its maiden hover appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!