Watch This Epic Dance Battle Between Tobi and Actress, Toyin Abraham (Video) — Nigeria Today

Watch This Epic Dance Battle Between Tobi and Actress, Toyin Abraham (Video)
During the Kraks House Party organized for ex-BBNaija housemate last night in Lagos, Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham was challenged to a dance battle by Tobi.
In the process of dancing, she turned around to rock Tobi, and the video of this moment was captured, and has since spread online.
Watch video below:
The post Watch This Epic Dance Battle Between Tobi and Actress, Toyin Abraham (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!