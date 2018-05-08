Waymo's self-driving car service is launching in Phoenix later this year - VentureBeat — Nigeria Today

Waymo’s self-driving car service is launching in Phoenix later this year – VentureBeat
|
VentureBeat
|
Waymo's self-driving car service is launching in Phoenix later this year
VentureBeat
In a huge surprise, Google invited Waymo CEO John Krafcik on stage at its I/O 2018 developers conference. Waymo has not been part of Google since December 2016 — it's an Alphabet company. Google presumably made an exception because Krafcik had big …
What Was Behind Uber's Fatal Autonomous Driving Accident
Google and Waymo are tackling the biggest obstacles on the way to truly autonomous vehicles
If you want to ride in Waymo's self-driving cars, move to Phoenix
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!