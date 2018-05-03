We are ready for ward congresses – APC — Nigeria Today

We are ready for ward congresses – APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is fully prepared to hold congresses in the 366 wards in the state this Saturday.

Mr Abiodun Salami, Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , gave the assurance in an interview with our reporter in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that all necessary arrangements have been concluded for the successful conduct of the exercise across the state.

“We are 100 per cent ready, everything has been put on place.

“The ward congress electoral officers for all the wards have been selected and the men of the party’s national election committee are already in Lagos.

“The forms have been on sale and people are obtaining them and returning them to meet the deadline of Friday.

“All the other necessary things are ready. We are fully prepared for the congresses “, he said.

He said that no fewer than 20,000 party members across Lagos were expected to seek offices in the exercise.

Salami told The Nation that each ward would produce 27 executive members at the end of the exercise.

He said that a position had been reserved for people with disabilities out of the 27 offices in each ward in order to ensure inclusiveness.

Salami added that five delegates would also be elected by each of the wards at the congresses.

“The five delegates that will be elected at each ward would not be party executive members in their wards.

“They would just be elected so that they would be the ones to elect leaders during the local government congresses.

“After the local government congresses, they cease to exist,’’ he said.

He said that the congresses would be transparent as the party had put the necessary measures in place to achieve that.

“One of the measures is that ward congress officers cannot conduct the congress in their ward and local government.

“We have ensured people coordinating the congresses are neutral people from other places. This is to ensure that the whole process is transparent,’’ he said.

He urged party members to contribute to the success of the congresses by abiding by the guidelines and rules.

The Nation reports that the local government congresses would hold in the state on May 12, in line with the general timetable of the party, while the state congress would be held on May 19.

