We can’t confirm whether Rivers APC ward congresses held —INEC — Nigeria Today

We can’t confirm whether Rivers APC ward congresses held —INEC

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HAR-COURT- A DAY after All Progressives Congress, APC, supervision team announced receipt of results for all 319 wards in Rivers State in Saturday’s ward congresses, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday said it was not yet in a position to say if the exercise was held or done properly.

One of the talking points from the contentious report by the Joseph Dogo-led APC supervision team from Abuja was the reference to INEC being “in all nooks and crannies of the state,” during the exercise amidst dissenting voices that the exercise never held.

Obo Effanga, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Rivers State, said: “It was ward congress conducted across 23 local government areas with different numbers of wards. It is possible that in some of those places there were INEC monitors, but the mere fact that one was there does not mean that what was done was done according to the rules.”

Effanga, who was not exact on how many of INEC’s field officers monitored the exercise, added that, “I am still getting reports from my staff in the field. When this is done fully we will put our reports together. So, we are not in a position to say the congress was conducted or not conducted”

Meanwhile the Appeal Committee on the controversial exercise is said to have kicked off its assignment yesterday according to the Abuja team while declaring the results on Sunday. It is however not clear to what extent the team has carried out its assignment at the time of filing this report.

