'We did it on our own': Wagner hails Huddersfield heroes after Chelsea draw - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

‘We did it on our own’: Wagner hails Huddersfield heroes after Chelsea draw – The Guardian

Posted on May 10, 2018


The Guardian

'We did it on our own': Wagner hails Huddersfield heroes after Chelsea draw
The Guardian
Laurent Depoitre's goal ensures Premier League status next season • 'This is an absolute over-achievement, bigger than promotion'. Dominic Fifield at Stamford Bridge. @domfifield. Wed 9 May 2018 18.24 EDT Last modified on Wed 9 May 2018 19.03 EDT
