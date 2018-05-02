We did not summon IGP because of Dino Melaye – Senate — Nigeria Today

We did not summon IGP because of Dino Melaye – Senate

The Senate, through its spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi has said the summoning of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris was not because of the travails of one of its senators, Dino Melaye. He said this while briefing journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday. DAILY POST recalls that earlier on Wednesday, Mr Idris failed […]

We did not summon IGP because of Dino Melaye – Senate

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

