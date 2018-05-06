 ”We Rise By Lifting Others”- Davido As He Wins The Artiste Of The Year Headies — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment



You really can’t hate Davido, A man who clearly understands the idea of rising by lifting others. You can’t be around him and remain on the same level.



Davido who won the Artiste Of The Year At The 12th Headies Award Organized by HipTv as urged Artiste who are at the top to help people.

He said…

”We rise by lifting others, artiste out there you have money, help people!”.

Davido who also dedicated the award to his girlfriend Chioma said this while showing off his Gang on stage and he explained how he met Mayokun on Twitter and helped him.

