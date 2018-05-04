”We shall continue to arrest those who stole the Nation’s money” VP Yemi Osinbajo says — Nigeria Today

”We shall continue to arrest those who stole the Nation’s money” VP Yemi Osinbajo says

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said despite the criticisms from the opposition, the Buhari-led government will continue to arrest all past leaders that stole from the Nation’s treasury.

Osinbajo stated this when he spoke in Akure at the inauguration of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME) Clinic.

”The corruption is desperately fighting back so that they can come back to power. God will make it impossible. We had access to lesser money than the previous administration but what we had been able to do were far more than what they did. ” We are able to achieve this because we are spending what we have for the people. They promised Lagos- Kano rail line, they did not do it. We earn lesser than they had, we are doing it. Look at Lagos Ibadan rail line, they had much money, they did not do it, we are doing it. Look at Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, we are doing it.

We shall continue to arrest these who stole the nation’s money. They said we have not been able to convict anybody, we are not bother, we shall continue to arrest and prosecute them. Let the case remain in court. He said that the present administration has done more than what the opposition PDP did in 16 years despite the fact that government earnings have reduced by 60 percent.”

