Weasel Manizo’s Good Over Evil song is out — Nigeria Today

Weasel Manizo’s Good Over Evil song is out

Staff Writer

Three months after he lost his music partner, Mowzey Radio, rapper Weasel Manizo is back on his feet and is making everyone proud.

Fresh from his ‘Tokyayitaba’ release, Weasel has released a brand new one called ‘Good Over Evil’.

Good Over Evil comes off ‘African Time’ Album scheduled to drop by November this year.

The song audio was produced at Goodlyfe Magic Studios and Mastered by Micheal fingers.

Take a listed and let us know what you think.



https://bigeye.ug/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Good-Over-Evil-Weasel-MP3.mp3

The post Weasel Manizo’s Good Over Evil song is out appeared first on BigEye.UG.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BigEye.UG. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

