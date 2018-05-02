Weasel Manizo’s Good Over Evil song is out — Nigeria Today

Weasel Manizo’s Good Over Evil song is out
Staff Writer
Three months after he lost his music partner, Mowzey Radio, rapper Weasel Manizo is back on his feet and is making everyone proud.
Fresh from his ‘Tokyayitaba’ release, Weasel has released a brand new one called ‘Good Over Evil’.
Good Over Evil comes off ‘African Time’ Album scheduled to drop by November this year.
The song audio was produced at Goodlyfe Magic Studios and Mastered by Micheal fingers.
Take a listed and let us know what you think.
