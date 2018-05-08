Wellbeing Foundation Launches Global WASH Campaign — Nigeria Today

Wellbeing Foundation Launches Global WASH Campaign
LEADERSHIP
Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) is set to embark on a major global water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) campaign. The campaign was launched by H.E. Mrs Toyin Saraki recently in Abuja following a meeting with Dr. Wondi Alemu, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Nigeria. The launch of WBFA’s campaign follows the UN Secretary General’s […]
