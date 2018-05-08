Wellbeing Foundation Launches Global WASH Campaign — Nigeria Today

Wellbeing Foundation Launches Global WASH Campaign

LEADERSHIP

Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) is set to embark on a major global water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) campaign. The campaign was launched by H.E. Mrs Toyin Saraki recently in Abuja following a meeting with Dr. Wondi Alemu, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Nigeria. The launch of WBFA’s campaign follows the UN Secretary General’s […]

The post Wellbeing Foundation Launches Global WASH Campaign appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

