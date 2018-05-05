 West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated – Vanguard

Telegraph.co.uk

West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated
Vanguard
Jake Livermore kept alive West Bromwich Albion's slender hopes of avoiding relegation as his last-gasp strike clinched a dramatic 1-0 win over Tottenham, while Stoke were relegated after a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday. West Bromwich
