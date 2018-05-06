What Buhari, Tinubu said after APC congresses on Saturday — Nigeria Today

What Buhari, Tinubu said after APC congresses on Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the new officers, who participated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Congress in his home state of Katsina on Saturday, to be diligent and God-fearing in the discharge of their duties. A number of the congresses held nationwide were marred by boycott, protests and parallel voting. In Katsina, key executive […]

What Buhari, Tinubu said after APC congresses on Saturday

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

