 What I Told Buhari In 2011, 2015 – Oba Of Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What I Told Buhari In 2011, 2015 – Oba Of Lagos

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu has revealed details of encounters he had with then candidate Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2011 and 2015 presidential elections. He disclosed this why urging Nigerians to vote for Buhari for a second term in office at the opening ceremony of the 17th Lagos Housing Fair on Monday. […]

The post What I Told Buhari In 2011, 2015 – Oba Of Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.