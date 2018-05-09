What Is The Nickname Of The South African Cricket Team — Nigeria Today

What Is The Nickname Of The South African Cricket Team

What Is The Nickname Of The South African Cricket Team? The Nickname for South African national cricket team is ”Proteas” (after South Africa’s national flower, Protea cynaroides, commonly known as the “king protea”), represents South Africa in international cricket. It is administered by Cricket South Africa. South Africa is a full member of the International […]

The post What Is The Nickname Of The South African Cricket Team appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

