 What It Means When Childish Gambino Says 'This Is America' - Vulture — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What It Means When Childish Gambino Says ‘This Is America’ – Vulture

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vulture

Learn how to make money online. Click here

What It Means When Childish Gambino Says 'This Is America'
Vulture
Until last Saturday night, the last we had heard out of Childish Gambino was another man's funk. For all its considerable energy and for all of the critical acclaim it received, the artist's previous release, “Awaken, My Love! was a throwback album
Donald Glover's “This Is America” Is a Stylish, Ambitious Provocation—But What Is It Actually Selling?Vanity Fair
Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Video, ExplainedHuffPost
Childish Gambino's viral 'This Is America' video caps Donald Glover's very good weekendLos Angeles Times
CNN –Daily Sun –The Atlantic –NPR
all 401 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.