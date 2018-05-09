 What NYSC Said About Posting Corp Members To Benue, Borno And Other Troubled States — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What NYSC Said About Posting Corp Members To Benue, Borno And Other Troubled States

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

NYSC Posting To Troubled States

Learn how to make money online. Click here

NYSC Posting To Troubled States. National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has finally released a statement concerning the posting of Corp Members to troubles States in the Country. Read full Statement below. NYSC Posting To Troubled States The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has assured that no corps member will be posted to areas facing security …

This super post – What NYSC Said About Posting Corp Members To Benue, Borno And Other Troubled States appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.