What to expect at Google I/O 2018: Android P, Google Assistant, and more — Nigeria Today

What to expect at Google I/O 2018: Android P, Google Assistant, and more

The start of Google’s annual I/O conference is just days away. But what can you expect? With Android P, Google Assistant, Android Auto, and more on the list, here’s what we think will be there, and how you can watch it.

The post What to expect at Google I/O 2018: Android P, Google Assistant, and more appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

