What University Of Abuja Hostel Looks Like As NASU Strike looms [Photos] — Nigeria Today

 What University Of Abuja Hostel Looks Like As NASU Strike looms [Photos]
What University Of Abuja Hostel Looks Like As NASU Strike looms [Photos]

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

What University Of Abuja Hostel Looks Like As NASU Strike looms. The Only federal university in the heart of Abuja had to suffer this, due to the rumoured strike. While exams is going on, this is the state of the hostels. Even the rest rooms are not been washed…

