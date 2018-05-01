WhatsApp expands its capabilities with group video calling and stickers — Nigeria Today

WhatsApp expands its capabilities with group video calling and stickers
WhatsApp will soon be bringing group video calling to the popular communication app, making it possible for folks to have face-to-face conversations with multiple people at once. Stickers are coming soon, too.
The post WhatsApp expands its capabilities with group video calling and stickers appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!