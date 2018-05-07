When Billionaires Get Childish – Elon Musk Is Trolling Warren Buffet — Nigeria Today

When Billionaires Get Childish – Elon Musk Is Trolling Warren Buffet

Someone needs to sit Elon Musk down and tell him to chill, brah.

Back in February the Falcon X rocket took to the sky, a Tesla car was deposited in space, and Elon was the toast of the town.

Fast forward to May and, off the back of a rather torrid Tesla first quarter report, the billionaire is fighting back against some less than flattering headlines.

It’s not just headlines he is taking aim at, though, because now Musk and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett are at it.

Quartz with the trolling, which started during that Tesla first quarter report:

…when asked why he was offering competitors access to its superchargers, [Musk said] they are “lame” and “like nice in a sort of quaint, vestigial way.” “If your only defense against invading armies is a moat, you will not last long,” the SpaceX, Boring Company, and Tesla chief said, adding that it is the pace of innovation that fundamentally determines a company’s competitiveness. Legendary investor Warren Buffett, however, is a big believer in moats. Asked about Musk’s comments on moats at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder gathering yesterday, he shot back that “there are some pretty good moats around.” He added, “Elon may turn things upside down in some areas. I don’t think he’d want to take us on in candy.”

Sorry, what’s that about candy? Buffett owns See’s Candies, which he bought back in the day, and he also dabbled with the Mars Bar (sorry Elon, I know Mars is your jam) when he paired with the company in a $23 billion venture.

Side note – take a guess which chocolate has been South Africa’s top seller for the past decade. Answer here.

Now I’m going to trust you to read these tweets in reverse, as in start from the bottom, to see Musk’s candy collection:

Cryptocandy – he jokes, but it’s probably already a thing.

I would like to say he stopped there, but he didnt:

Perhaps the oddest exchange came when comedian Sarah Silverman waded in with what many people are thinking:

You’re a grown-ass man, don’t ever LOL.

It’s refreshing to see high-profile public figures being real on social media, but perhaps now, as Tesla haemorrhages money, isn’t the time to be bantering on Twitter.

