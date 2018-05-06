 When politicians are unrecognizable in campaign Posters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

When politicians are unrecognizable in campaign Posters

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Uganda, World | 0 comments

Wang Zhiya ( L ), and supporter pose next to her posters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A female candidate for a local position in Taipei, Taiwan, recently became the butt of social media jokes, after people noticed that she looked nothing like the woman on her campaign posters.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The difference between real-life Wang Zhiya and her depiction on campaign posters first drew people’s attention when the candidate uploaded some photos of herself posing next to her posters, on her Facebook profile.

Anyone could see that the woman pictured on them looked nothing like Wang, so they started joking about it. “Oh, is she helping her granddaughter run for office?” one Facebook user commented on her photo.

“Which one is the candidate,” someone else jokingly asked. When she replied, Wang was a good sport about it. “Reality is cruel, Photoshop is always beautiful,” she said

The post When politicians are unrecognizable in campaign Posters appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.