Why airlines fail, by AMCON chief - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Why airlines fail, by AMCON chief – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Why airlines fail, by AMCON chief
The Nation Newspaper
Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Mr Ahmed Kuru has attributed the failure of many domestic carriers to weak corporate governance principles. According to Kuru, until corporate governance is …
Arik to begin Lagos/Abuja-Bauchi flights
Arik Air Extends Operations To Bauchi Airport
Arik Air spreads its wings to Bauchi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!