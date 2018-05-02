Why APC upturned my disqualification – Ekiti Gov aspirant, Muyiwa Coker — Nigeria Today

Why APC upturned my disqualification – Ekiti Gov aspirant, Muyiwa Coker

The Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Mr Muyiwa Coker, has declared that the screening committee of the party made a mistake in disqualifying him from participating in the Saturday’s governorship primary of the party. He expressed displeasure at how he was wrongly disqualified despite giving the party the best supports he could […]

Why APC upturned my disqualification – Ekiti Gov aspirant, Muyiwa Coker

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

