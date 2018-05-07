Why Buhari’s govt is yet to end killings – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

Why Buhari’s govt is yet to end killings – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central has stated that the present administration is yet to end killings in some parts of the country because the victims are poor. He wrote “The indifference of the ruling political establishment to end the ceaseless violence & killings in the country is based on the fact that the […]

Why Buhari’s govt is yet to end killings – Shehu Sani

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

