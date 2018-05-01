Why I Didn’t Discuss ‘shithole’ Comment With Trump – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Why I Didn’t Discuss ‘shithole’ Comment With Trump – Buhari
Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari Monday said he avoided bringing up President Donald Trump’s alleged vulgar remarks about African countries when the two presidents today at the White House because he was not sure his American counterpart truly made comment. Buhari, the first sub-Saharan Africa president to meet Trump since he was sworn in January 2017, […]
The post Why I Didn’t Discuss ‘shithole’ Comment With Trump – Buhari appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!