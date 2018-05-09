 Why I have no collaboration with Wizkid – Davido - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Why I have no collaboration with Wizkid – Davido – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment


Daily Post Nigeria

Why I have no collaboration with Wizkid – Davido
Daily Post Nigeria
Davido has finally spoken on why he has not recorded a song with 'Starboy' Wizkid. The '30BG' crooner, who won big for his label at the 2018 Headies award, said a collaboration with Wizkid would not be planned but have to come naturally in order to
