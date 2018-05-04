“Why I’m Always Looking Beautiful”- Star Actress, Mercy Aigbe — Nigeria Today

“Why I’m Always Looking Beautiful”- Star Actress, Mercy Aigbe

Yoruba actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry is undoubtedly one of the 10 most beautiful women in the Yoruba movie industry, who always put in their best of looking good at all times.

In a recent interview, the Edo state-born actress revealed the secret behind her ever-ravishing look.

“I take very good care of myself. I drink lots of water at the right time. I eat a lot of vegetables and I try as much as possible to stay away from foods with high calories. Once its 6 pm, I don’t take any meal. I also pamper myself. Once in two weeks I go for my facials, massage, and body exfoliation.

Even without make-up I still look good and fabulous. The mother of two in a recent interview, she revealed that she takes good care of herself and she is not afraid of growing old. “I think you should age gracefully as you are expected to glide into it. I am not afraid of aging but so many people are because they are afraid they may not have the will power to continue to look stylish. I am going to shine till I die because I don’t believe in getting old before I fade out. When you see my mother, then you will appreciate nature because she looks younger than her present age,” she added.

