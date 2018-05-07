Why Kaduna Senators rejected $350m World Bank loan – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

Why Kaduna Senators rejected $350m World Bank loan – Shehu Sani

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, Sen. Shehu Sani, has said Kaduna Government’s request for a 350-million-dollar loan was rejected due to the state’s high debt profile. DAILY POST reports that three Senators representing Kaduna State at the National Assembly (NASS), had rejected the $350 million World Bank loan for Kaduna state. […]

