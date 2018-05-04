Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final - The42 — Nigeria Today

Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final – The42
The42
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
LIVERPOOL HAVE JUST survived their biggest game of the season, progressing into the Champions League final at Roma's expense on Wednesday. Yet this weekend brings another important match, as they travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. A win will …
