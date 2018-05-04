 Why Police April Salary Fell Short – Force PRO — Nigeria Today
Why Police April Salary Fell Short – Force PRO

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police said that the salary short payment for some personnel, for April was due to system error. The Force spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said that the force in conjunction with Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation,(OAGF) would resolve the problem. “All other issues relating to […]

