Why Police IG, others disrespect National Assembly – Ohanaeze President — Nigeria Today

Why Police IG, others disrespect National Assembly – Ohanaeze President
The group calls for the revisit of the power devolution clause in Constitution amendment.
The post Why Police IG, others disrespect National Assembly – Ohanaeze President appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!