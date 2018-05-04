Why Prince Harry’s Gym Costs R10 000 A Month — Nigeria Today

Why Prince Harry’s Gym Costs R10 000 A Month

Seems like Prince Harry is taking that whole “shredding for the wedding” thing very seriously.

You’re forgiven for thinking that it’s probably at Meghan’s behest, but the truth of the matter is that it might be Pippa Middleton who introduced Harry to an “exclusive South Kensington gym” called KX Gym, or “Kicks” to members.

Pippa joined the gym before her wedding to James Matthew, linking up with other celeb members like Eddie Redmayne, David Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and Hugh Grant.

If Gwyneth brings up Goop just once, I’m asking for my money back.

A membership costs £7 000 (R120 000) per year, and there’s also a once-off joining fee of £2 000 (R34 000).

I assume that’s to cover the paperwork or some nonsense, because I still can’t make sense of these joining fees.

Let’s see what this supergym is all about with the help of the Telegraph:

KX was founded 26 years ago and is situated on Draycott Avenue, just a two mile drive from Harry’s Kensington Palace home and even closer to Pippa’s Chelsea townhouse “It’s more like a beautiful private members’ club, spa and restaurant,” says one of the gym’s trainers, Paola Di Lanzo. “It’s just so nice plus there are lots of private rooms for training.”

The gym covers 8,500 square feet and has eight fitness studios, which offer personal training from £95 per hour (Harry is said to working out with a personal trainer three times a week). And group classes like spinning, ballet, boxing, Olympic lifting, martial arts and Pilates, plus five different types of yoga classes – including a 7.30pm one called Yoga Sleep that’s aimed to help clients switch off from work and sleep better.

Members can have chiropractic, osteopathy and physiotherapy treatments plus colonic hydrotherapy. The spa, which stocks complimentary Kiehl’s toiletries, also offers Botox, fat-loss and skin tightening treatments, manicures, pedicures, brow treatments, facials and organic spray tans, alongside plunge pools, steam rooms and saunas.

Organic spray tans is peak supergym, because you can’t Instagram your Ibiza beach shots with a clean conscience if your tan ain’t organic.

As you would expect, the food available is fit for a (skinny) king:

The restaurant has the KX Sirtfood Detox programme, which is a plan devised by the gym’s nutritionists and chefs and includes foods said to detox the body and switch on its ‘skinny genes’. The 7-day progamme claims to offer a ‘nutritional spring clean’ and is divided into two stages; during stage 1, clients have three green juices and one main meal a day and during stage two they can have two green juices and two main meals.

Oh God, they have been listening to Gwyneth. Time to get shredded, Harry. I reckon your days of running around Vegas getting loaded are over, but it never hurts to get another one over on your older brother and show off a six-pack and a full head of hair. [source:telegraph]

