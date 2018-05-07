Why psychological abuse is worse than physical — Nigeria Today

Why psychological abuse is worse than physical
A Clinical Psychologist, Mr Adedotun Ajiboye, has warned that emotional maltreatment could lead to serious consequences if not addressed on time. Ajiboye, who works with the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, gave this warning in a telephone interview with our correspondent. He said that emotional maltreatment, which could lead to emotional trauma, could either […]
