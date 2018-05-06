 Why Real Madrid Won’t Give Barcelona Guard Of Honour – Zidane — Nigeria Today
Why Real Madrid Won’t Give Barcelona Guard Of Honour – Zidane

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zindane has said that his team will not give Barcelona a guard of honour when both teams play in El Clasico on Sunday. Zidane said at a news conference ahead of the clash, “After the Club World Cup, they didn’t want to do it for us. They might have said they […]

