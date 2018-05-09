Why we built EFCC new office with N24bn – Magu — Nigeria Today

Why we built EFCC new office with N24bn – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has explained why the agency spent N24 billion on its new office. Magu said it was a modest amount for a building that should cost N100 billion. The 10-floor building is about 95 per cent completed as at May 9, and is expected […]
Why we built EFCC new office with N24bn – Magu
Learn how to make money online
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!