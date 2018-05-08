 Why we rejected Kaduna’s $350m loan request – Sen. Sani — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why we rejected Kaduna’s $350m loan request – Sen. Sani

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, Sen. Shehu Sani, said Kaduna Government’s request for a 350-million-dollar loan was rejected due to the state’s high debt profile. Sani told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that senators from the state supported the rejection of the request. According to him, approving […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Why we rejected Kaduna’s $350m loan request – Sen. Sani appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.