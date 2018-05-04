Wife Cuts Husband's Manhood, Kills Him, Attempts Suicide But Lands In Hospital — Nigeria Today

Cheating in marriage is something that doesn’t “cook a good food”, ends up very bad. If it doesn’t get you killed, it may get you to jail or worst, you will never live to tell the story. Divorce is an epidemic already in Nigeria courtesy infidelity but some women cannot stand it, hence opting to kill and be killed.

The Nigeria Police detectives are investigating the death of a lawyer, Mr Otike Odibi, 50, who was allegedly killed by his wife, also a lawyer, Mrs Udeme Odibi, 47, at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Lagos State. The couple were said to have been married for 3 years without issue.

According to police, the man was found dead on the bed with his stomach ripped open. The killer severed his genital and placed it on his right hand. Source said, the suspect, Mrs Udeme had unsuccessfully attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing her husband. She was rushed to the hospital by neighbours where she is currently receiving treatment. Another source also revealed that the couple married 3 years ago after the deceased divorced his first who bore him a daughter presently schooling in UK.

However, the current marriage is said to be without a child. A neighbour revealed that the deceased called him on phone in the night before he was murdered, complaining that the wife was threatening to kill him with a knife. The neighbour said he warned him to be careful.

The deceased was àlso reported to have called his mother and his younger sister complaining of threat to his life that fateful night.

The case is been investigated and will be charged accordingly.