Wife Of House Of Reps Member Beats Up Her Friend For Dating Her Husband [Video] — Nigeria Today

No be small thing for ladies this days o. Every lady is an opportunist thats why my own sister will rather have men as friend than women. Friend nowadays are indeed overrated. They can make or break you and trust me, they are 99% inclined to detroy you.

Anyway, before this lady will destroy a home, the wife of the House of Representative member took it upon herself to correct things. The drama few hours aga. Precisely at Gudu after the National Assembly quarters, Abuja, after the wife of a House of Representatives members stormed the area to beat up her friend who is having a secret affair with her husband.

It was gathered that the lawmaker’s wife got hold of picture and video proofs of the illicit affair and stormed the house her husband got for her friend. She then pounced on her and beat her till her sister and neighbors came to her rescue.

