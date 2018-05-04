Wike, APC In Verbal War Over Plot To Destabilise Ward Congress — Nigeria Today

Wike, APC In Verbal War Over Plot To Destabilise Ward Congress
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are engulfed in a verbal war over the ward congress of the APC slated to hold tomorrow, Saturday, May 5, 2018, across the state. While the governor has insisted that the APC is using operatives of the Special Anti-Roberry […]
The post Wike, APC In Verbal War Over Plot To Destabilise Ward Congress appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!