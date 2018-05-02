Wike threatens FG: Touch me at your own peril — Nigeria Today

Wike threatens FG: Touch me at your own peril

Nyesom Wike, Executive Governor of Rivers state in South South Nigeria has warned the Federal Government to do away with any plans in meddling with affairs in the state as any of such acts will lead to chaos.

Addressing workers yesterday at the celebration of Workers Day in Port Harcourt the state capital, the governor said he was aware of plans by the Federal Government to politicize security issues in the state.

According to Wike, he had severally brought the attention of the government to the security challenges in the state which the the latter had done nothing about. He cautioned that Nigeria as a country ‘will burn’ if nothing was done about it.

“Don’t just see me as governor of Rivers state; see me as a soldier of God. For those, who are planning against me in Abuja, I say, you will fail. The day you touch Rivers, you finish Nigeria.

“When they tried to compromise security, I told them if Rivers state has a problem and they don’t want to look into it, one day Nigeria will burn. And I told them until they (FG) come and seek forgiveness and tell God ‘we are sorry for what we did to Rivers state’, they will never see peace.

“I asked them to come to our aid and they said it is People’s Democratic Party (PDP) state,” he said.

While reiterating his support for the legitimate rights of workers in the state, he said the threat of strikes was not healthy for democracy.

“The essence of labour is not only to demand rights, you should, also, demand free and fair election. How many times has Labour talked against what is happening in the state? How many times have you condemned the federal government for changing police commissioners from left to centre.

“How many times have you cautioned those insulting Independent National Electoral Commission officials? Labour is not only for increment in wages; it is not only about building secretariat for you, buy buses or generator. Labour is part of talking of survival of democracy in the country.

“During the previous administration, when former president Goodluck Jonathan wanted to remove subsidy from fuel, Labour went on strike. Today, they have removed subsidy Labour failed,” he stated.

