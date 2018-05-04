 Wike wishes Rivers APC peaceful congress  — Nigeria Today
Wike wishes Rivers APC peaceful congress 

Ahead of congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, tomorrow, Governor Nyesom Wike, has wished APC members a successful and peaceful congress.

Wike appealed to APC members in the state to be law-abiding and maintain the peace in the state. He also urged them to work towards a peaceful and successful congress, devoid of rancour.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike advised all hoteliers in the state not to allow their hotels to be used to foment trouble as was the case during the party’s last congress, when Novotel was negatively used by some persons, leading to the misconception across the country that Rivers state was in crisis.

