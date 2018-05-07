 Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer
Pulse Nigeria
A farmer got the attention of a wild Chimpanzee who followed him after a visit to the farm. This created a spectacle observed by neighbours. Osang Gabriel/Facebook. A whole neighbourhood gathered to watch a Chimpanzee who followed a farmer to his
Chimpanzee follows farmer home in Cross RiverThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.