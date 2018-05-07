Wilfred Ndidi expected to be fit for World Cup - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Wilfred Ndidi expected to be fit for World Cup – Vanguard
Wilfred Ndidi expected to be fit for World Cup
Injured Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be fit for the World Cup even though his Premier League season with Leicester City is over, national team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said on Monday. Ndidi. Ndidi, 21, is nursing a hamstring injury and is …
