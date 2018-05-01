Wilfried Zaha Not Scared Of Moving To A Bigger Club — Nigeria Today

Wilfried Zaha Not Scared Of Moving To A Bigger Club

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha says he is happy at the club, but would not rule out a move to a bigger club if the opportunity came along in the future.

“There’s always going to be speculation. I am just trying to keep my head down, play my football,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I am enjoying my football and I am contracted at Palace. I don’t really see myself anywhere [else].

“I moved away when I was 19, 20, Whatever happened before happened and I have grown mentally,” he added.

“So that won’t scare me, if I get the opportunity to move away eventually, that will not scare me because of what happened in the past.”

Wilfried Zaha has scored eight goals in 27 matches for Roy Hodgson’s side this season, with his impressive form in recent matches key to Palace’s climb up the Premier League table and away from the relegation zone.

