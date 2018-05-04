 Will ISIS Attack Russia 2018 World Cup? ISIS Orders Supporters To Launch Attacks At The 2018 World Cup — Nigeria Today
Will ISIS Attack Russia 2018 World Cup? ISIS Orders Supporters To Launch Attacks At The 2018 World Cup

ISIS thugs have issued another threat, ordering their supporters to launch attacks at the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off on June 14 in Moscow, Russia. The terror group made the chilling threat in a new poster released by a French ISIS-linked group, according to SITE Intelligence, which monitors terror activity. They wrote in French on the […]

