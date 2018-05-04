Will ISIS Attack Russia 2018 World Cup? ISIS Orders Supporters To Launch Attacks At The 2018 World Cup — Nigeria Today

Will ISIS Attack Russia 2018 World Cup? ISIS Orders Supporters To Launch Attacks At The 2018 World Cup

ISIS thugs have issued another threat, ordering their supporters to launch attacks at the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off on June 14 in Moscow, Russia. The terror group made the chilling threat in a new poster released by a French ISIS-linked group, according to SITE Intelligence, which monitors terror activity. They wrote in French on the […]

The post Will ISIS Attack Russia 2018 World Cup? ISIS Orders Supporters To Launch Attacks At The 2018 World Cup appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

