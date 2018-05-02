 Wind farm gets green light in regional NSW - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wind farm gets green light in regional NSW – Daily Mail

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


RenewEconomy

Wind farm gets green light in regional NSW
Daily Mail
A scaled-back wind farm near Yass will go ahead despite some community opposition with the NSW Independent Planning Commission approving the project as being "in the public interest". The Bango wind farm between Yass and Boorowa in the Southern
Scaled-back Bango wind farm approved with conditionsRenewEconomy

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.