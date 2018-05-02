Wind farm gets green light in regional NSW - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Wind farm gets green light in regional NSW – Daily Mail
Wind farm gets green light in regional NSW
A scaled-back wind farm near Yass will go ahead despite some community opposition with the NSW Independent Planning Commission approving the project as being "in the public interest". The Bango wind farm between Yass and Boorowa in the Southern …
Scaled-back Bango wind farm approved with conditions
