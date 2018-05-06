Wizkid, Davido, others bag 2018 Headies awards — Nigeria Today

Wizkid, Davido, others bag 2018 Headies awards
Popular musicians: Innocent Idibia (2face), Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid), David Adeleke (Davido) and some other artistes won the 2018 headies awards in the early hours of Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 12th edition of HEADIES awards took place at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. NAN also reports that Headies […]
The post Wizkid, Davido, others bag 2018 Headies awards appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!